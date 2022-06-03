Business Break
Georgia couple says renting out pool through app helps pay their mortgage

“Our top owner out of Florida has already made close to $200,000 and he has only been on Swimply for a year and a half.”
Swimply
Swimply(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You might not be able to buy your own piece of paradise but thanks to an app, you can rent someone else’s.

”We are known for our elephant ears,” said Jim Beach.

Whether you are wanting to celebrate a birthday or graduation, or you just want some peace and quiet, the Beach family is offering their backyard to you for a price.

”It is like Airbnb, that is the easiest way to put it. Instead of renting out a house, we are renting out our backyard,” said Beach.

Through an app called Swimply, you can rent Jim and Megan’s pool and many others by the hour.

”The first month that it paid for our mortgage, that was pretty nice,” said Beach.

The app has been around for about three years. Their goal is to be a platform where people can rent out their favorite spaces, like private basketball and tennis courts or art rooms, to paying customers.

”A lot of our homeowners on average are making close to $5,000 a month renting out their pools on Swimply. Our top owner out of Florida has already made close to $200,000 and he has only been on Swimply for a year and a half,” said Ha Nguyen with Swimply.

There are rules as far as how many people are allowed at your rental gathering or renting your pool at all.

”Find out if your HOA or your city or town allows Airbnb rentals because we are really no different than that,” said Ha Nguyen, Swimply.

One family’s stay-cation is becoming another family’s paid bill, all through an app.

”Not only have we made a little bit of money, which is nice for the mortgage, but we have made some friends,” said Jim.

