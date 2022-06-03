LaGrange singer wowing crowds looks to meet dream performance goal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Anthony Simpson’s voice was a surprise to everyone including his family.

“The doctors had told us even before that he would never walk or talk, said Simpson’s mother Tonya Ogletree. “We would hear him sing and he would recite stuff.”

His mother said doctors told her he wouldn’t live to see age 4.

Cerebral Palsy, and over 20 surgeries hasn’t stopped 23-year-old Simpson from reaching for the stars.

Simpson walking talking and singing since he was a young boy.

“Music inspires me to keep going,” said Simpson.

He’s been perfecting his skills by continuing to perform at area churches, weddings, and wherever else he can share his gift.

He says he’s preparing for his ultimate dream.

“I want to sing for the Atlanta Hawks, Falcons, the Braves, and do the National Anthem before their big openings,” said Simpson.

His mom said reaching that dream means more than just singing in front of an audience – it means representing people just like him.

“That would let people know that just because you have a disability, that disability doesn’t have to have you,” said Ogletree.

If you’d like to have Anthony perform at an event or if you know how to get him front and center at a major league game, email tiffany.maddox@wtvm.com.

