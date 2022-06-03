Local girls basketball team participates in mock media day workshop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City-Russell hosted a mock media day workshop for their Strong, Smart, & Bold female athletes.

Girls Inc.’s Team SSB basketball players will be attending the Run 4 Roses Tournament.

This event will have over 2,000 coaches and the National Scouting Services in attendance. Girls between third and 11th grade will have an opportunity to play basketball in front of their potential future coaches.

To better prepare the female athletes, the organization hosted a mock media day workshop to level up their communication skills to bring them more exposure to scholarships and college opportunities.

The girls participated in workshops for social media presence, mass media interviews and communication skills to carry on and off the court.

Our own Roslyn Giles had the pleasure of conducting a workshop on interview skills.

She spoke with a Team SSB basketball player, Zariah Davis, who told her what it takes to compete as a team on the hardwood.

Davis said, “Mentally prepared when we are playing in the game make sure everybody is locked in making sure nobody is down on themselves cause if they are down on themselves it not only affects them but it also affects the team.”

The Run 4 Roses Tournament will be held in Louisville, Kentucky, from July 5 to 8.

If you would like to support the team, call Girl Inc. at 706-683-0809 or click here and notate “Team SSB” in the comments.

