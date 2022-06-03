Mercy Med in Columbus kicks off eight-week run of ‘Farm Stand Friday’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Farm Stand Friday is back in Columbus.

Several farmers set up shop at the corner of 38th Street and Second Avenue to sell fresh vegetables, fruit and produce to the public.

Today was the first day of the eight-week run for the farmers’ market setup.

Some of the food was also grown by volunteers of Mercy Med.

Those who planted the veggies say this is an opportunity to make sure fresh food gets to vital communities.

“Because we are actually in the middle of a place where people don’t have a lot of cars, or they can’t get to the grocery store. We make it affordable because we discount all of our vegetables,” said Mercy Med Farm Manager Keith Sims.

The farmers’ market will be open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

There are discounts for patients and community members.

You can also get half off if you are on EBT or food stamps.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.