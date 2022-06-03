Business Break
Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead; Return to Typical Summer Days Next Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lower humidity will be settling in for our weekend with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s for your Saturday and Sunday. We can’t rule out a shower or storm in the afternoon or evening, but with Saturday holding a slight edge in having a higher rain coverage than Sunday. Most of us, however, will have dry weather for both days. Next week looks pretty typical of summer for Monday through Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s and the risk of a pop up shower or storm each afternoon or evening. Thursday and Friday the rain coverage will slightly increase as temperatures stay warm, and it appears that *next* weekend will feature an even better chance for rain and storms, but we will keep a close eye on that for you.

