Opelika Parks and Recreation hosting grand opening for new pickleball facility

(Matt York | AP)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting a grand opening for the Point Broadband Facility this weekend.

The event is set for Saturday, June 4, at 9:30 a.m. Following the ceremony the courts will be available for open play.

The Point Broadband Pickleball Facility is located adjacent to the original pickleball facility and houses 12 additional tournament regulation courts - totaling in 24 courts. Each court is individually fenced and resides under a large canopy covering. The facility features LED lighting that is available for 24/7 use.

They will also allow the City of Opelika to host tournaments with 800-1,000 players, up from the current 300 player capacity. Bringing in larger tournaments has the potential to double the economic impact pickleball is already generating for the City of Opelika.

· USA Pickleball Atlantic South Regional, June 21-26, 750 estimated players | Estimated economic impact - $525,000.

· Alabama Senior Pickleball Olympics, August 26-28, 200 estimated players | Estimated economic impact - $100,000.

· APP Pro Tour, October 6-9, 750 estimated players | Estimated economic impact - $525,000.

For more information contact Laura Leigh Chesser at lchesser@opelika-al.gov.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

