Rep. Sanford Bishop shares opinion on gun legislation amid recent mass shootings

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We caught up with Georgia’s House District 2 Representative Sanford Bishop.

He gave us his take on gun legislation and what needs to be done to try and curb gun violence in America.

“I am a gun owner, and I believe in the 2nd Amendment, but I know that the 2nd Amendment has to allow, and the courts have said that it allows for reasonable background checks,” said Bishop. “So we have to have laws in place that will restrict the ownership and the access to guns by people who are not responsible enough to have them.”

He adds these laws need to make sure that weapons are not found in the hands of those with criminal records or those who are mentally unstable.

