Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Summertime splash and dash storms around today, Weekend still mainly dry

Tyler’s forecast
Showers and storms rumble in spots this afternoon followed up by a mainly dry weekend!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After today, we dry out for the most part over the weekend. Then, the heat builds again next week. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday with hit or miss rain/storms developing around the midday hour before ending around sunset. Keep in mind rain coverage is at 40-50% so there will be places that don’t get any rain or just hear thunder. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s as a result of the clouds and the earlier onset of storms. As the cold front pushes southeast of us over the weekend, that will help steer what’s expected to become a tropical storm toward south Florida keeping most of the moisture there over the weekend. Very warm and a tad less humid for the weekend here in the Chattahoochee Valley; we can’t rule out a passing shower or storm, but the tropical system will actually help bring in some drier air for us. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Rain coverage looks 20% or less for most of the first half of next week as temperatures start rising into the low to even middle 90s. We may see an uptick in rain chances again toward this time next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on 12th Ave. in Phenix City
1 man dead after Phenix City apartment shooting
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, co-defendants sentenced in fraud case
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, 7 co-defendants to be sentenced in court
Vehicle fire leaves SB lanes of I-85 blocked in Lee County
UPDATE: 1 SB lane blocked on I-85 after vehicle fire in Lee County
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department internal audit released

Latest News

Showers and storms rumble in spots this afternoon followed up by a mainly dry weekend!
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
More Showers & Storms Friday, but Drier by the Weekend
As a cold front moves toward the deep south over the next 24 hours, it is expected to provide...
Little better shot of rain and storms through the workweek
The chance of showers and storms goes up a bit later today and especially this evening. We'll...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go