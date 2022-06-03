Summertime splash and dash storms around today, Weekend still mainly dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After today, we dry out for the most part over the weekend. Then, the heat builds again next week. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday with hit or miss rain/storms developing around the midday hour before ending around sunset. Keep in mind rain coverage is at 40-50% so there will be places that don’t get any rain or just hear thunder. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s as a result of the clouds and the earlier onset of storms. As the cold front pushes southeast of us over the weekend, that will help steer what’s expected to become a tropical storm toward south Florida keeping most of the moisture there over the weekend. Very warm and a tad less humid for the weekend here in the Chattahoochee Valley; we can’t rule out a passing shower or storm, but the tropical system will actually help bring in some drier air for us. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Rain coverage looks 20% or less for most of the first half of next week as temperatures start rising into the low to even middle 90s. We may see an uptick in rain chances again toward this time next week.

