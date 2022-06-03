Business Break
Tommy Smith’s battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tommy Smith’s life changed when he was diagnosed with ALS, more commonly know as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The diagnosis ultimately forced Smith to step away from the baseball field.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Smith’s wife, Vickie, said. “It’s taken him, it’s taken his soul. Tommy fight every day.”

The Smith family shares his story with hopes of raising awareness about the disease.

