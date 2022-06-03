Business Break
Woman, juvenile arrested by Auburn police for identity theft

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On June 1, two people were arrested in Auburn on felony charges.

18-year-old Tatiana Miller and a seventeen-year-old juvenile were placed under arrest by Auburn Police from a report of fraudulent purchases made at a business on May 23.

During the police investigation of that incident, Miller and the juvenile were identified as the suspects.

Evidence was recovered by Auburn police linking the teens to fraudulently obtained identifying information that they used to commit the crime.

Miller was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail, where she is held on a $30,000 bond. The seventeen-year-old is being held at the Lee County Youth Development Center.

Both of the suspects are charged with trafficking in stolen identities.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information you are asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3141.

