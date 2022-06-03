Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist

A California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside a couch acquired through Craigslist. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A woman in Southern California found thousands of dollars hidden inside a couch she recently got from an online listing.

Vicky Umodu said she found $36,000 in the couch she got for free from a seller on Craigslist.

Umodu found several envelopes filled with money once she got the couch home. At first, she said she didn’t realize what she had found.

“I was so excited, I was screaming, ‘It’s money,’” Umodu said.

The California woman said she did return the cash to the original owners, who told her they got rid of the couch after the recent death of a loved one.

But the owners were so grateful that they gave Umodu $2,200 as a thank you.

The family also said they ended up finding hundreds of dollars hidden around the house where the couch was located.

Copyright 2022 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on 12th Ave. in Phenix City
1 man dead after Phenix City apartment shooting
Shaw head football coach Al Pellegrino dies
Funeral arrangements set for Shaw High School’s head football coach Al Pellegrino
Why many Columbus city pools are closed
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, 7 co-defendants to be sentenced in court
New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department internal audit released

Latest News

Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
3 dead after shooting outside of Iowa church
Rep. Sanford Bishop shares opinion on gun legislation amid recent mass shootings
East Alabama fire department in need of volunteers to avoid closure
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Texas, escaped inmate believed to be connected
Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa.
2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church