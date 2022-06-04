Business Break
1 shot on Fairfield Drive in Columbus

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a late morning shooting that left one person injured.

Police say they were notified at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday that someone was shot in the 900 block of Fairfield Drive. Authorities say the person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No further details regarding the shooting were immediately available.

