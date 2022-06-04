Business Break
Auburn Baseball kicks off 2022 NCAA Tournament

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Today is day one of the 2022 NCAA Tournament Auburn Regional game at Plainsman Park.

Auburn Baseball is hosting its first home NCAA Regional since 2010. This will be a three-day weekend event.

The first game began today at 11 a.m. with UCLA and Florida State ending with a final of five to three, Florida State, who will play the winner of tonight’s game.

Fourteen national sed Auburn and Southeastern Louisana will begin their game at six.

The fans are pumped and ready for this game to begin, grabbing seats, snacks and drinks to keep in the summer heat.

News Leader 9 talked to a fan about how they feel about Auburn baseball hosting the regional tournament at their home stadium.

Auburn fan Campbell Garber said, “When I learned we were national hosts, I’ve just been excited for it ever since. I woke up for it feeling a little different, got up went to work got off at 12 and I was ready to go. I’ve been thinking about this game all day, thinking about getting out here, just so excited.”

As the heat rises, make sure you grab those water bottles and stay hydrated.

