Auburn man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

Amarjit Mishra was taken to the Lee County Jail Thursday and held on a $50,000 bond.
(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is behind bars facing multiple child pornography charges.

Police arrested 42-year-old Amarjit Mishra Thursday. Authorities say he was developed as suspect after a March 24 investigation involving the Auburn Police Department and members of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Mishra is now charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

