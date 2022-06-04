Community celebrates return of Chattahoochee Valley Daylily Festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley Daylily Society partnered with Columbus Botanical Garden to present the 2022 Chattahoochee Valley Daylily Festival.

The event included a free daylily show, dozens of garden and craft vendors along with food trucks.

Located on 36 acres of greenspace in north Columbus, The Botanical Garden has four developed acres with a 10-year plan for new gardens to come. The nonprofit organization exists because of community donations.

Adriana Quinones, executive director, says the event is aimed to celebrate daylilies in bloom and also to teach the community about gardening in the summer months.

“We do some different types of games. Everyone who came out got to get a free daylily,” said Quinones.

This event is aimed to bring awareness to the Columbus Botanical Garden and bring the community together.

