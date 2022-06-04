Business Break
Warm and Muggy for the Weekend

Anna’s Forecast
A Beautiful Chattahoochee Valley Day
A Beautiful Chattahoochee Valley Day(Leticia Dent)
By Anna Sims
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We kick off the weekend with some sun and some clouds and a warm start to the day with plenty of humidity around. We will keep these warm and muggy conditions around through the weekend as we have a few stray showers and storms around in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper-80s on Saturday before they return to the low-90s on Sunday. As for the work week, we will stay in this typical summertime pattern with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and muggy air staying in place. With the heat and humidity sticking around, we will keep the afternoon pop-up shower and storm chance in place every single day.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

