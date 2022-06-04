Business Break
Women Emerge present SOW 2.0 Conference in LaGrange

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Women empowering other the women. That was the focus in LaGrange Saturday at the second annual Strength of a Woman Conference.

Woman from all over the region met up to worship, listen to panels about community advocacy, entrepreneurship and mental health. The panels were moderated by News Leader 9 photographer Denise Mosley.

Area vendors were also there with products on hand at the event at the Callaway Conference Center. One panelist shares the conference’s vision and its importance for all women.

“We needed a place where we could come and release because COVID took away our hugs, it took away our handshakes, our fellowship,” said Frankie Bell. “And now that we’re able to reach off one another, we get to see that everyone is going through something, everyone is fighting a different battle we know nothing about. It’s an old cliché, but that’s the truth. So, when we get together in a room of women, we can say, ‘Hey, I’m not alone I’m feeling this, too.’”

Organizers of the conference also gifted a few mothers of special needs children with makeovers and monetary gifts as a show of appreciation for their hard work with their children.

