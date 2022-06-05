Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ga. gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in local forum

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participated in a forum Saturday at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus.

Governor Brian Kemp was also invited, but he was unable to make it due to time constraints.

The forum was sponsored by Davis Broadcasting and the Courier Eco Latino Newspaper.

During the forum, Abrams talked about improving the economy, expanding health care access and crime.

In light of several recent mass shootings, she says if elected, her first move will be to repeal permitless carry legislation signed by Governor Kemp. She also plans to strengthen background checks, domestic violence loopholes, expand Medicaid, mental health treatment and tackle voter suppression.

“If we do not take up the mantle of voting, then the decision that will be made on our behalf will be made without our consent,” Abrams said. “This is a pivotal year and I know people are in pain. I know that despite the commercials, COVID isn’t over, the pandemic isn’t over.”

Abrams launched her second run for governor in Cuthbert.

During her visit in Columbus, Abrams also highlighted record voter turnout during the primary election in communities of color, like Columbus. She also mentioned plans to address nationwide teacher shortages. Specifically, Abrams suggests reducing classroom sizes and increasing teacher salaries.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eurica Turpin
Second suspect in murder of Markayla Marshall arrested by Columbus police
Swimply
Georgia couple says renting out pool through app helps pay their mortgage
1 shot on Fairfield Drive in Columbus
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
Amarjit Mishra was taken to the Lee County Jail Thursday and held on a $50,000 bond.
Auburn man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

Latest News

Governor candidate Stacey Abrams visits the Chattahoochee Valley, her plans if elected
Troup County to hold run-off election in June
Students could lose access to free school lunches
Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th
John Anker running for mayor
John Anker holds end-of-campaign celebration