Ga. gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participates in local forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams participated in a forum Saturday at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus.

Governor Brian Kemp was also invited, but he was unable to make it due to time constraints.

The forum was sponsored by Davis Broadcasting and the Courier Eco Latino Newspaper.

During the forum, Abrams talked about improving the economy, expanding health care access and crime.

In light of several recent mass shootings, she says if elected, her first move will be to repeal permitless carry legislation signed by Governor Kemp. She also plans to strengthen background checks, domestic violence loopholes, expand Medicaid, mental health treatment and tackle voter suppression.

“If we do not take up the mantle of voting, then the decision that will be made on our behalf will be made without our consent,” Abrams said. “This is a pivotal year and I know people are in pain. I know that despite the commercials, COVID isn’t over, the pandemic isn’t over.”

Abrams launched her second run for governor in Cuthbert.

During her visit in Columbus, Abrams also highlighted record voter turnout during the primary election in communities of color, like Columbus. She also mentioned plans to address nationwide teacher shortages. Specifically, Abrams suggests reducing classroom sizes and increasing teacher salaries.

