Man dead after Columbus gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting at gas station, according to Columbus police.

Authorities responded to the scene at Shell in the 5700 block of Buena Vista Road just before 3:30 p.m. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3188.

