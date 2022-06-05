Man dead after Columbus gas station shooting
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting at gas station, according to Columbus police.
Authorities responded to the scene at Shell in the 5700 block of Buena Vista Road just before 3:30 p.m. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3188.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.