Man wanted in LaGrange burglary, financial crime investigation

(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they believe is connected to a burglary and financial transaction card fraud.

In the photos provided by police, the man is seen wearing red and black shirts along with dark-colored pants. The suspect is also wearing red and white caps.

Anyone with information on the individual or these incidents is asked to contact Detective Hall with the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2688 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

