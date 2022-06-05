Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Phenix City man recreates artifacts

By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local man is brining the past to the future.

Rex is a native of Phenix City and is one of the few Paleolithic stone artists in the world. He began his craft for creating arrowheads and knife blades 40 years ago.

Rex’s creations are very similar to the ones Native Americans used as tools and for hunting. He says it takes patience to create these replica artifacts.

He uses a method used thousands of years ago. He also attends festivals and makes jewelry out of his arrow heads.

”I was told by a real Indian that you don’t pick up artifacts and keep them for yourself unless you leave something in return in return,“ Rex said.

Rex says this is a good reason for making replicas - it keeps this rule from from being broken.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eurica Turpin
Second suspect in murder of Markayla Marshall arrested by Columbus police
Police searching for suspect after 1 man dead in Phenix City apartment shooting
Police searching for suspect after 1 man dead in Phenix City apartment shooting
LaGrange singer wowing crowds looks to meet dream performance goal
LaGrange singer wowing crowds looks to meet dream performance goal
Woman, juvenile arrested by Auburn police for identity theft
Willie Demps
Former Muscogee Co. deputy clerk, co-defendants sentenced in fraud case

Latest News

Community celebrates return of Chattahoochee Valley Daylily Festival
Women Emerge present SOW 2.0 Conference in LaGrange
Senior center reopens in Columbus after closed for 2 years
Senior center reopens in Columbus after closed for 2 years
Mercy Med in Columbus kicks off eight-week run of ‘Farm Stand Friday’