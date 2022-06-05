Phenix City man recreates artifacts

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local man is brining the past to the future.

Rex is a native of Phenix City and is one of the few Paleolithic stone artists in the world. He began his craft for creating arrowheads and knife blades 40 years ago.

Rex’s creations are very similar to the ones Native Americans used as tools and for hunting. He says it takes patience to create these replica artifacts.

He uses a method used thousands of years ago. He also attends festivals and makes jewelry out of his arrow heads.

”I was told by a real Indian that you don’t pick up artifacts and keep them for yourself unless you leave something in return in return,“ Rex said.

Rex says this is a good reason for making replicas - it keeps this rule from from being broken.

