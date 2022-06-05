Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Staying in Our Summerlike Pattern

Anna’s Forecast
Pecan Tree
Pecan Tree(Beth Claycomb)
By Anna Sims
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep things warm and muggy across the valley for Sunday, and there is not much in the way of relief in the extended forecast. Highs will stay in the upper-80s through Monday with partly cloudy skies and afternoon pop-up showers and storms in the forecast. For the rest of the work week, we will see our afternoon highs climbing to the mid-90s and staying there through the end of the extended forecast. In the meantime, humidity is going to build in through the end of the week and will stick around for a while. With the heat and humidity around, we will settle into our summerlike pattern where it is hot and humid with afternoon pop-up storms for some of us.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eurica Turpin
Second suspect in murder of Markayla Marshall arrested by Columbus police
Swimply
Georgia couple says renting out pool through app helps pay their mortgage
1 shot on Fairfield Drive in Columbus
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states
Amarjit Mishra was taken to the Lee County Jail Thursday and held on a $50,000 bond.
Auburn man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

Latest News

A Beautiful Chattahoochee Valley Day
Warm and Muggy for the Weekend
Derek Kinkade
Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead; Return to Typical Summer Days Next Week
After today, we dry out for the most part over the weekend. Then, the heat builds again next...
Summertime splash and dash storms around today, Weekend still mainly dry
Showers and storms rumble in spots this afternoon followed up by a mainly dry weekend!
Friday Morning Weather on the Go