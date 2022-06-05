Staying in Our Summerlike Pattern

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will keep things warm and muggy across the valley for Sunday, and there is not much in the way of relief in the extended forecast. Highs will stay in the upper-80s through Monday with partly cloudy skies and afternoon pop-up showers and storms in the forecast. For the rest of the work week, we will see our afternoon highs climbing to the mid-90s and staying there through the end of the extended forecast. In the meantime, humidity is going to build in through the end of the week and will stick around for a while. With the heat and humidity around, we will settle into our summerlike pattern where it is hot and humid with afternoon pop-up storms for some of us.

