Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama electric vehicle infrastructure update in the works

An electric vehicle charging station in Springfield, Illinois.
An electric vehicle charging station in Springfield, Illinois.(Mike Miletich)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As gas prices skyrocket, the yearly update is in the works for Alabama’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The purpose of the plan is to ease the transition, as more people own electric vehicles, by installing more charging stations.

“We want to make sure that we don’t have a situation where one area of the state gets left behind or another area of the state gets all of the resources,” said Michael Staley, president of Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition.

The infrastructure plan focuses on installing stations along federal interstates, then state highways, and lastly helping local governments.

“In a way that catalyzes adoption and also incentivizes businesses to install charging infrastructure at their locations,” said Staley.

It’s predicted that 20% of vehicles sold in the U.S. will be electric vehicles by 2030.

Jessica Cotton has owned her Tesla for a year.

“I was freaking out, I was like I need to cancel this order,” said Cotton.

She’s one of the 5,000 registered electric vehicle owners in Alabama.

“I think everybody assumes that electric vehicles are so expensive,” she said. “But when you do the cost analysis of it it’s really affordable.”

Ninety percent of electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles at home, but Cotton says in the past month she’s spent the $180 on charging, which is equal to $400 of gas.

“They’re fussing about the gas prices going up, especially my sorors, and I’m like, I can’t relate,” said Cotton.

Cotton also says without this trip to Montgomery her monthly bill would be even less.

Staley predicts more Alabamians will be able to benefit from electric vehicles, so the state will increase the number of charging stations to prepare for that.

The new electric vehicle infrastructure plan is expected to be finalized in about six weeks.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting at gas station, according to Columbus police.
Teen dead after Columbus gas station shooting
1 shot on Fairfield Drive in Columbus
Columbus police are investigating another Sunday shooting incident involving a child.
CPD: Child wounded in apartment complex shooting
Man wanted in LaGrange burglary, financial crime investigation
Swimply
Georgia couple says renting out pool through app helps pay their mortgage

Latest News

Columbus shooting range owner, parents react to recent mass shootings
Candidates for Miss Georgia Pageant to arrive in Columbus next week
Candidates for Miss Georgia Pageant to arrive in Columbus next week
Chattahoochee Valley mothers coming together amid formula shortage
Chattahoochee Valley mothers coming together amid formula shortage
Forbes ranks Auburn University among nation’s best employers for new grads
Forbes ranks Auburn University among nation’s best employers for new grads
Columbus Parks and Rec begins summer feeding program
Columbus Parks and Rec begins summer feeding program