ALFA advises more cautious driving amid planting, growing seasons

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The Alabama Farmers Federation urges drivers to practice extra caution as farmers, and large machinery hit the roads during the spring planting and summer growing seasons.

There have been three fatalities in the state from cars crashing into tractors or other farm equipment.

It only takes five seconds for a car moving 55 mph to close a gap the length of a football field when it comes upon a tractor driving 15 mph.

The Alabama Farmers Federation says it’s vital for drivers to stay alert, especially on rural roads.

One farmer says patience is key.

And the two biggest problems you have are when you get impatient drivers and you get distracted drivers. Obviously, I think the distracted driver is one of the biggest problems. And when you sit up on the tractor on a cab, or just like in a big truck, and you look down, there are a lot of people that aren’t paying attention to what’s going on the road around them. And when you’re trying to move, when you’re trying to move this equipment up and down the road, you’re really restricted in how much maneuverability you have. We try to pull over whenever we can to let cars go by. But a lot of times, that’s not an option because of mailboxes, roads, road signs, and other obstructions on the side of the road.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.