Auburn community leaders to host Great Futures Gala benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs(Source: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County)
By Katelyn Kirby
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn community leaders come together for a good cause.

The Great Futures Gala will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County.

Hosts Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller are teaming with Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl and Women’s Basketball Coach Johnnie Harris, along with SEC Network analyst Daymeon Fishback to support programs provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The gala will take place on June 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Jay & Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center - located at 910 S College Street. The event is for guests who are 21 and older.

“The Boys & Girls Club provides such a strategic service to the City of Auburn,” Anders said. “The Boys & Girls Club provides [students] with a location where they can have a snack after school. They can have assistance on their homework. They can receive positive instruction about growing as a young adult.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County will also offer upgraded VIP experience. Guests have the opportunity to start the party at 6:00 p.m. with valet parking, complimentary cocktails, commemorative pictures, while enjoying Chef’s Tasting provided by Ariccia, Acre, and Lucy’s.

For more information about this event click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

