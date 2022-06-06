Body recovered after May mobile home fire in Phenix City

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A body has been recovered after a mobile home fire in May in Phenix City.

Crews battled a mobile home fire early Monday morning, May 9. The fire happened at Highridge Mobile Home Park located off Logan Road in Phenix City.

According to Mount Olive Assistant Fire Chief Jermaine Phillips, the fire was arson. Philips says the owner of the home caught his own house on fire.

In an interview in May, property manager, Mary Evans Lee, says Daniel Diaz has lived in this home for 20 years and recently just became the official owner in 2020.

Diaz’s body was found Monday, June 6.

The fire chief says the case is now closed.

