Candidates for Miss Georgia Pageant to arrive in Columbus next week

(WWNY)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are one week away from the start of Miss Georgia’s 2022 competition.

Candidates will arrive Friday and be in rehearsals for the first few days. They will then start having private interviews Monday and Tuesday.

The live competition kicks off June 15 through the 18 at the River Center.

The event dates back to the 1940′s. It is now bringing in tens of thousands of dollars worth of cash scholarships each year.

This year, $70,000 scholarships will be awarded. The money raised will go toward operating funds, but most go towards scholarships for participating candidates.

“I know our girls are so excited. I have been watching social media for the past few days and with them, and they’ve been participating in their send-off parties from their hometowns. And I’m so excited they have their hometowns and their boards and their family and friends behind them.”

Tickets to the Miss Georgia Pageant are available at the River Center box office.

