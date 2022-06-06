Chattahoochee Valley mothers coming together amid formula shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The nationwide formula shortage is the root of anxiety for mothers across the Chattahoochee Valley.

That’s why one mother is working to help by bringing local mothers together to share information using the power of social media.

“This one lady posted a can of formula that Liam uses and that I could come get it, so I did. It was amazing for her to do that,” Brittni George, creator of the Facebook group ‘Free formula and baby items’, said.

Empty shelves that just a few months ago were filled with food for infants. Mothers across the Chattahoochee Valley though, refusing to let this narrative affect their every day life.

Abbot manufacturing was forced to shut down back in February after a bacterial contamination was found in the company’s products. Several babies became sick, two dying. This, intensifying ongoing supply shortages across the nation and being felt here locally.

“Some people have surgery and can’t breastfeed and supplement on formula,” George explained. Some don’t produce enough milk for their babies. I couldn’t produce enough milk, so I couldn’t breast feed fully. I was able to breastfeed for a month in a half then had to switch him to Pure Bliss.”

George’s two month old son, Liam, uses a formula that she said has been nearly impossible to find, Pure Bliss by Similac.

“...and it’s only found at Target. Even though if you go online, it says its at Publix or Walmart, but it’s not. It’s only at Target. I can’t find it anywhere. Everyone is having trouble finding the Infamil Gentle Ease and all the other formula. We’re doing the best we can.”

With the news of Abbott manufacturing starting back production of formula, George said she feels some relief.. but it can’t come soon enough.

“Don’t water down your babies formula,” George recommended. “Even if you’re running low, ask for help, and we’ll do the best we can. "

