City of Auburn hosts SummerNight Downtown Art Walk in entertainment district

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The SummerNight Downtown Art Walk is Friday, June 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the downtown Auburn entertainment district.

The event features work of local and regional artists, live music, merchant specials, children’s activities and a culinary contest.

The City of Auburn/Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, Auburn Arts Association, Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church and the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association host the event annually.

During SummerNight, downtown merchants and restaurants remain open after regular business hours and people of all ages are encouraged to shop, dine, relax and enjoy the arts in downtown Auburn.

JDCAC Cultural Arts Director Sara Hand Custer encourages everyone to experience a tropical themed SummerNight Downtown Art Walk.

“This year’s event will feature a performance by Mahealani Polynesian Entertainment along with Sons of Sailors, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band,” Custer said.

“Come early as we will be passing out free Hawaiian themed items. We’ll have over 60 artists selling their work, hands-on art activities for children in front of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, extended shopping hours with our downtown merchants and you can even sample items from our “Crazy for Coconuts” culinary contest at the Auburn Arts Association booth.”

SummerNight is free entertainment district event. It is open to the public and a rain or shine event. Click here for more information.

