CPD: Child wounded in apartment complex shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating another Sunday shooting incident involving a child.

Police say a child was shot at Elizabeth Canty Apartment Homes on Cusseta Road Sunday evening. Authorities responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the child is in stable condition.

[EARLIER SUNDAY: Teen dead after Columbus gas station shooting]

No further details surrounding the shooting have been released.

