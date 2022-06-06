CPD: Child wounded in apartment complex shooting
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating another Sunday shooting incident involving a child.
Police say a child was shot at Elizabeth Canty Apartment Homes on Cusseta Road Sunday evening. Authorities responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the child is in stable condition.
No further details surrounding the shooting have been released.
