Gas prices continue to climb, Georgia prices remain at national low

Gas prices increase; Georgia prices remain lowest in nation
Gas prices increase; Georgia prices remain lowest in nation(CBS46)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Compared to a week ago, Georgians are paying 16 cents more for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA.)

As of Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is $4.29 a gallon. That’s $1.39 more than this time last year.

Georgia remains the state with the lowest gas prices, most because of Gov. Brian Kemp’s suspension of the state gas tax. California has the highest gas prices at $6.30 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com said the price we pay at the pump will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and the supply remains tight.

“Will we see a hurricane disrupt refining? If we do, that could prolong how long it will take to see a reprieve in prices,” De Haan said. “We’re simply biding time until the next major headline.”

AAA provided the money-saving and fuel-saving tips for drivers:

*Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

*Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

*Enroll in fuel savings programs.

*Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy.

*Combine errands to limit driving time.

*Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

*Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

