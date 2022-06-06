Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hundreds say goodbye to late Shaw High School football coach

MCSD announces the death of Al Pellegrino
MCSD announces the death of Al Pellegrino(Source: Twitter | Al Pellegrino)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered today to farewell to the long-time football coach and former Shaw High School athletic director, Al Pellegrino.

Hundred of people came to say goodbye to the coach.

The 56-year-old died of a heart attack in Florida.

Under Pellegrino’s leadership, the Shaw Raiders’ football team had winning seasons.

He leaves behind his wife, three children and two step-children.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting at gas station, according to Columbus police.
Teen dead after Columbus gas station shooting
Columbus police are investigating another Sunday shooting incident involving a child.
CPD: Child wounded in apartment complex shooting
1 shot on Fairfield Drive in Columbus
Man wanted in LaGrange burglary, financial crime investigation
Swimply
Georgia couple says renting out pool through app helps pay their mortgage

Latest News

Auburn Baseball kicks off 2022 NCAA Tournament
Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots
Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots to host opening game Saturday
Tommy Smith’s battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease
Tommy Smith’s battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease
The Auburn baseball team practices Thursday morning at Plainsman Park ahead of the NCAA...
Auburn baseball looking to prove itself in NCAA Regional