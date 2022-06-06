Hundreds say goodbye to late Shaw High School football coach
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered today to farewell to the long-time football coach and former Shaw High School athletic director, Al Pellegrino.
Hundred of people came to say goodbye to the coach.
The 56-year-old died of a heart attack in Florida.
Under Pellegrino’s leadership, the Shaw Raiders’ football team had winning seasons.
He leaves behind his wife, three children and two step-children.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.