Keep the umbrella handy this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the warmth and humidity this week, we have a decent chance of showers and storms most days this week. Expect times of clouds and sun on this Monday. It will be warm and a bit breezy with a chance of showers and storms, especially starting around midday, lasting through the afternoon, ending around sunset. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures start off near 70 degrees Tuesday before most of us climb to near 90 in the afternoon with a smaller coverage of rain expected. However, one or two storms can’t be ruled out. A ridge of high pressure sets up to our west across the southern Plains Wednesday and Thursday; that will allow the heat to build. Given the wind flow around the ridge and it’s location west of the Chattahoochee Valley, I do expect some occasional showers and storms mainly during the afternoons and evenings. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s, some mid 90s can’t be ruled out in the warmer spots if you stay dry those days. An uptick in moisture is expected Friday and even Saturday. As of now, rain coverage is around 40 to 50%. Stay tuned as it is difficult to pin down these day-to-day nuances in the summer.

