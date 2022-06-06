LaGrange police looking for woman last seen May 26

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities say 51-year-old Michelle Dunlap Smith was last seen walking away from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center around 11 p.m. on May 26.

Smith is described as 5′4″ tall and weighing about 220 pounds. She was reportedly last seen wearing a sky-blue shirt, tie dye shorts along with sky-blue shoes.

Anyone with information about her possible location is asked to dial 911, contact Detective Sweatt at 706-883-2690 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

