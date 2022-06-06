Business Break
LaGrange residence heavily damaged by Sunday night fire

(Source: LaGrange Fire Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange residence is heavily damaged following a weekend fire.

The LaGrange Fire Department responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Washington Street around 7 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say they quickly extinguished the fire after observing heavy smoke conditions from the roof of the residence.

All occupants were accounted for. The home did not have any smoke detectors, according to the fire department.

“According to the occupant of the residence, an adult female was in the bedroom and heard a loud popping noise and saw heavy smoke coming from the kitchen,” said Lt. Mark Bland. “The resident notified Troup 911 of the house fire and was told to exit the house.”

Officials say the fire has been ruled accidental with unattended cooking as the cause.

