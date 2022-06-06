Business Break
Nikki Haley to rally in Columbus for congressional candidate Jeremy Hunt

Haley will serve as special guest at the runoff rally this Wednesday.
Haley will serve as special guest at the runoff rally this Wednesday.(Source: Jeremy for Georgia campaign)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will be visiting Columbus this week to show her support for Georgia’s second congressional district candidate Jeremy Hunt.

Haley will serve as special guest at the runoff rally Wednesday at 3 p.m. It will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Sidney Simons Boulevard. The public is invited to attend; tickets are available here.

Hunt and fellow candidate Chris West are running in the Republican primary runoff for the U.S. House seat. Voters will go to the polls on June 21. The winner of runoff will challenge incumbent Democratic candidate Sanford Bishop, Jr. in the November general election.

District 2 covers 30 counties in middle, west, and southwest Georgia.

