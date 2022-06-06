Pet of the Week: Pup looking for permanent home after 400 days at local shelter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Meet Lady from Paws Humane Society.
Lady is a 6.5-year-old mixed breed pup. She has spent more than 400 days at Paws waiting for her forever home. Her adoption fee has been reduced to $90.
She is a cuddly, mild-mannered girl who wants a quiet home with no cats or kids.
Her favorite past-time is watching Netflix and snuggling on the couch.
