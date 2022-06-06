Phenix City Schools to partner with 5 Ala. colleges for dual enrollment courses

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A variety of dual enrollment courses will be available to students at Phenix City’s Central High School when classes resume this fall.

Phenix City Schools is partnering with five colleges for the 2022-2023 school year: Alabama State University, Auburn University, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Troy University and the University of Alabama.

“Phenix City Schools strives to offer all opportunities possible to help all Red Devils be successful in their chosen paths after high school,” said Rachel Peters, director of secondary curriculum and instruction.“ Allowing for more dual enrollment partnerships and AP course offerings accomplishes just that for our college-bound students. Coupled with our Career and Technical Education opportunities, we now we have a variety of options that can meet the needs of every student, even those with limiting financial circumstances.”

Officials say these partnerships will create more opportunities for students interested in getting a jumpstart on earning college credits and seeking more challenging academic experiences. In addition to the new dual enrollment courses, students can also enroll in new Advanced Placement (AP) courses including AP World History and AP Environmental Science.

“Each student deserves every opportunity to learn new skills and gain experience. Our high school programs prepare students for college, technical and trade schools, and the workforce. Strengthening our dual enrollment and AP programs directly serves our students who are actively seeking early advancement in their college studies,” said Superintendent, Randy Wilkes.

The new courses and paths of learning join a lengthy list of classes and extracurricular activities offered at Central High. The school currently has 14 Career and Technical Education classes in its CTE Academy along with 40+ clubs and organizations.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.