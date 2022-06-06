Second suspect in Primus King Park murder appears in Muscogee County court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What started as an altercation between teen girls has landed two behind bars and another dead.

The second suspect found herself in front of a Muscogee County judge this morning for an incident from about two months ago.

Investigators told the packed courtroom that beef between two teenage girls ended with 17-year-old Markayla Marshall dead. They added that sisters, 16-year-old Ceonna Turpin and 20-year-old Eurica Turpin, are behind the whole thing.

In addition, witnesses caught all of it on Facebook Live.

“Shoot, Ce-ce, shoot,” the police testified the older sister Eurica told her younger sister, Ceonna, before Marshall was shot and killed on March 31 at Primus King Park.

Police said the younger sister and victim met there to fight. They even said the older sister told Marshall that either she met them there to fight or Ceonna would shoot her.

According to police, they eventually met up, and at some point, Marshall pepper-sprayed Eurica. That’s when the police said you could hear Eurica’s voice giving the command to her sister to shoot Marshall.

“So we don’t know exactly the context behind what was said or even if she was the one that said that. The officer tried to give me a little push back on it, but he didn’t even see who’s lips were moving. There were 15, at least 15 other people out there from what he testified to, and he couldn’t even see who said what,” said the second suspect’s defense attorney, Shevon Thomas, II.

Thomas argued that out of the 15 people in the park when the fight happened, the police only interviewed five people. He believes those five very well could have been out there on the victim’s behalf.

According to the attorney, his client was just out there and had nothing to do with the shooting.

Two other people were shot in the incident as well.

Eurica is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Additionally, it’s also important to point out that the sisters’ mother and Eurica Turpin’s small child were in the large group that witnessed Marshall getting shot.

