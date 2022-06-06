Upson Regional Medical Center to hold ribbon cutting for new helipad

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston is getting a new helipad for emergency medical transport.

The medical center will have a ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. featuring a ceremonial helicopter fly over and landing.

Helicopters previously landed on the Thomaston First United Methodist Church lawn across the street. An ambulance and crew were necessary to transport patients to or from the medical center.

Upson Regional CEO Jeff Tarrant says the decision to build the helipad was based on a desire to enhance emergency services to better serve area communities. The helipad is located at the south end of the hospital’s top parking deck, a short distance from the Emergency Department entrance.

“Depending on a patient’s condition, time can equal life or quality of life,” said Tarrant.

Tarrant says he is appreciative of the church for allowing landings on their property.

“The helipad is a significant investment in our hospital and community—a very visible sign of progress as we continue to look for ways we can expand and improve healthcare within our six-county region,” said Tarrant.

“We look forward to celebrating the positive impact this will make.”

