Warm and Wet Week Ahead

City officials say its new splash pad project was expected to be finished this summer but will...
City officials say its new splash pad project was expected to be finished this summer but will be delayed. ( Source: WTVM)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will be drying out a little bit overnight and into tomorrow, with rain coverage only at 20%. Rain chances come back up Wednesday, as do temperatures with highs in the mid 90s for some areas. Increasing humidity mixed with those high temperatures will make many of our southern counties feel like their temperatures are in the triple-digits by mid-week. There will be some relief from the above-average temps by Friday as rain chances increase to 40%. If you have outdoor weekend plans you’ll want to make sure you have a backup or way to bring them indoors since we will see coverage of at least 50% on Saturday with a passing frontal system. Temperatures will be back to average for the weekend, but will quickly heat up into next week because of a lower coverage of rain in the forecast.

