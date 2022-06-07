Alabama state auditor speaks on run for secretary of state

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler spoke in Opelika on his run for Alabama Secretary of State.

Zeigler spoke on reporting the ethics complaint that caused the former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley’s resignation, the $3 billion prison rental scheme, and Amendment One that would have taken away citizens’ right to vote for Alabama State Board of Education.

“We need to educate people about their candidate people need to know who to vote for,” said Kara Silvers, President of the Republican Women of East Alabama.

Zeigler said that he’s running for secretary of state to be a “watchman” over election integrity. Zeigler won 43 percent in the primary leading Rep. Wes Allen at 39 percent.

The two will face each other in a run-off election on June 21.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.