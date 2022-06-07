Business Break
Auburn releases statement following professor’s arrest on child porn charges

Amarjit Mishra is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
Amarjit Mishra is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new information about an Auburn man recently arrested on child pornography allegations.

42-year-old Amarjit Mishra is an assistant professor at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, according to his bio on the school’s website.

He is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. This comes after authorities developed him as a suspect from a multi-agency investigation earlier this year.

Auburn University officials released the following statement:

Mishra was booked into the Lee County Jail last week. Court records show he has requested a preliminary hearing for the above-mentioned charges.

