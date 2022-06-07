Business Break
Burlington, Conn’s HomePlus coming to Columbus Park Crossing

Two major retailers are planning to locate in one the city’s premiere lifestyle centers.
The retailers will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’...
The retailers will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction is underway to fill a long-vacated retail space in Columbus Park Crossing.

Burlington and Conn’s HomePlus will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us.

Burlington will relocate its Airport Thruway location to the new 28,000-square-foot facility on Whittlesey Boulevard, according to a store official. The company also recently opened a new location on Macon Road.

Conn’s HomePlus is new to the Columbus market. Their only other Georgia location is in Savannah. The company specializes in furniture, mattresses, and home appliances. The 21,000-square-feet Columbus location will be the company’s first prototype store in the state.

“The Burlington and Conn’s deals follow recent openings from pOpshelf and Boot Barn, collectively backfilling almost 70,000 square feet with first class national retailers,” said Daniel Giordano, senior director of retail for AVR Realty.

Both stores are expected to open in October.

