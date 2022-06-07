Business Break
Can ethanol save you money at the pump?

NE Gas Prices: Where and how to try to save at the pump
NE Gas Prices: Where and how to try to save at the pump
By Katrice Nolan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Everyone has the same complaint. Currently, gas prices are nearing five dollars a gallon, depending on what grade of gas you use.

But some people never pay attention to one sign that says your gas, once pumped, may contain 10 percent ethanol.

“99% of the time, you are buying ethanol anyway, and it will be designated on that pump. This product may contain 10 percent ethanol,” says President of Whatley Oil Steve Whatley.

According to the alternative fuel data center, ethanol, commonly known as E-85, is an alternative fuel made from plant materials.

More specifically, ethanol is a flex-fuel that is only geared towards cars of a specific brand and model. “Later model cars, that are built for flex fuels, cars are set up to run just fine. It’s not a problem for those at all,” says Whatley.

Although ethanol is cheaper by about 70 cents per gallon, check your car before filling up. “The gas sits in your car for a long time. Ethanol just by nature is corrosive,” Whatley told us, which could cost you thousands in car repairs.

For the drivers we spoke with using another fuel to save a few pennies isn’t worth the hefty bill at the mechanic shop.

“No, I would not. I wouldn’t want to cause any problems that a cheaper grade of gas can bring on a car,” says one driver. However, there is a simple way to check your car. Either look in your fuel cap and see if it says E-85 or check your driver’s manual.

