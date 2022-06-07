Business Break
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey through Smiths Station

(Story Blocks WCSC)
By Roslyn Giles
Jun. 7, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - He is a social media sensation.

David Cruz is beating the streets, walking thousands of miles to bring awareness to his faith in God.

Today, his journey led him to Smiths Station.

Cruz is walking to Miami.

He has been doing this off and on for the last two years. He calls it the Walk of Faith.

This journey started in Pennsylvania in March, where his grandmother lives.

He says he was writing music at the dinner table when he felt it was time to go to Florida. He says he took a shower, ate as much food as possible, and packed some food to take with him.

He says within four hours, he was on his way.

We caught up with Cruz near Smiths Station High School today. Of course, when people see him, they are excited to stop and talk to him, but this is about showing his appreciation to God for saving him.

“I gave away everything that brought satisfaction to me just so He could understand that I could, if ever needed could, sacrifice what’s ever needs to be sacrificed to serve Him.”

Cruz says he stopped drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes and marijuana even becoming a vegan. He says these things were causing a sequence of bad luck.

His life was in turmoil. Now he’s all the buzz on social media, and people love him.

Cruz also says his purpose is to walk around the world to meet people, bring unity, and ultimately shed light on his testimony. He cannot take any food, clothes or money from anyone, saying it would take away from his dependency on God.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

