Hot Week Ahead With Weekend Relief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We expect things to remain mostly dry throughout this evening with low temperatures dipping back into the low 70s. Wednesday looks to have a few more spotty showers in store, mostly staying in our northern counties, and temperatures warming up even more. Highs for tomorrow and Thursday remain above average (low to mid 90s). Of course, if you see one of those showers things will remain a little cooler in your area. Things stay about the same on Thursday, but rain chances shoot up to 40% for your Friday afternoon and evening thanks to a frontal system moving into the area. Saturday we will see the greatest coverage all week with 50% of the area seeing storms or showers. That increased cloud and rain coverage will cool us off a bit with highs dropping off to the upper 80s for the weekend. Sunday looks like it will be pleasant with those average high temperatures and decreased rain chances after that frontal system passes through. Next week also looks drier & warmer.

