Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hot Week Ahead With Weekend Relief

((Source: WTVM))
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We expect things to remain mostly dry throughout this evening with low temperatures dipping back into the low 70s. Wednesday looks to have a few more spotty showers in store, mostly staying in our northern counties, and temperatures warming up even more. Highs for tomorrow and Thursday remain above average (low to mid 90s). Of course, if you see one of those showers things will remain a little cooler in your area. Things stay about the same on Thursday, but rain chances shoot up to 40% for your Friday afternoon and evening thanks to a frontal system moving into the area. Saturday we will see the greatest coverage all week with 50% of the area seeing storms or showers. That increased cloud and rain coverage will cool us off a bit with highs dropping off to the upper 80s for the weekend. Sunday looks like it will be pleasant with those average high temperatures and decreased rain chances after that frontal system passes through. Next week also looks drier & warmer.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting at gas station, according to Columbus police.
Teen dead after Columbus gas station shooting
Body recovered after May mobile home fire in Phenix City
Columbus police are investigating another Sunday shooting incident involving a child.
CPD: Child wounded in apartment complex shooting
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
MCSD announces the death of Al Pellegrino
Hundreds say goodbye to late Shaw High School football coach

Latest News

Hot, humid with an increasing chance of showers and storms on the way through the first half of...
Hot with a gradual rise in rain coverage this week
Hot and muggy with a few isolated storms Tuesday. The rain coverage starts going up the rest of...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
City officials say its new splash pad project was expected to be finished this summer but will...
Warm and Wet Week Ahead
With the warmth and humidity this week, we have a decent chance of showers and storms most days...
Keep the umbrella handy this week