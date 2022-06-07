Hot with a gradual rise in rain coverage this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hot and humid with an increasing chance of showers and storms on the way through the first half of the weekend with highs generally in the upper 80s/lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. On this Tuesday, it may end up being one of our drier days this week despite a mix of clouds and sun. Any showers and storms should be fairly isolated and mainly north of Columbus. Still a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out elsewhere. An active northwest flow may bring a couple complexes of showers and storms near us Wednesday and Thursday late at night or in the morning aside from the hit or miss activity in the afternoons and early evenings. Given the lower predictability compared to normal, it’s recommended you check in with the WTVM Weather app for updates. A slow moving front is near us by Friday, meandering into Saturday, which will drive up our risk for scattered showers and storms a little bit. Coverage is anticipated to be around 40-60% at this point with locally heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds in spots. It looks like the rain coverage drops starting Sunday with only isolated storms and highs in the upper 80s. Next week, the heat is expected to build with fairly limited rain chances expected.

