Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hot with a gradual rise in rain coverage this week

Tyler’s forecast
Hot and muggy with a few isolated storms Tuesday. The rain coverage starts going up the rest of the week.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hot and humid with an increasing chance of showers and storms on the way through the first half of the weekend with highs generally in the upper 80s/lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. On this Tuesday, it may end up being one of our drier days this week despite a mix of clouds and sun. Any showers and storms should be fairly isolated and mainly north of Columbus. Still a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out elsewhere. An active northwest flow may bring a couple complexes of showers and storms near us Wednesday and Thursday late at night or in the morning aside from the hit or miss activity in the afternoons and early evenings. Given the lower predictability compared to normal, it’s recommended you check in with the WTVM Weather app for updates. A slow moving front is near us by Friday, meandering into Saturday, which will drive up our risk for scattered showers and storms a little bit. Coverage is anticipated to be around 40-60% at this point with locally heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds in spots. It looks like the rain coverage drops starting Sunday with only isolated storms and highs in the upper 80s. Next week, the heat is expected to build with fairly limited rain chances expected.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting at gas station, according to Columbus police.
Teen dead after Columbus gas station shooting
Body recovered after May mobile home fire in Phenix City
Columbus police are investigating another Sunday shooting incident involving a child.
CPD: Child wounded in apartment complex shooting
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
LaGrange police looking for woman last seen May 26

Latest News

Hot and muggy with a few isolated storms Tuesday. The rain coverage starts going up the rest of...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
City officials say its new splash pad project was expected to be finished this summer but will...
Warm and Wet Week Ahead
With the warmth and humidity this week, we have a decent chance of showers and storms most days...
Keep the umbrella handy this week
A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns this afternoon and most days this week.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go