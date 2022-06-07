Business Break
Local animal shelters in need of adopters, help as they reach capacity

By James Giles
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Animal Care and Control desperately needs your help.

Officials with the department tells News Leader 9 that since the pandemic began, they have been dealing with not having enough space to house all the animals that come through their door.

At the Columbus Animal Care and Control Center on Milgen Road, they’re set up to house 26 cats and 40 dogs.

The problem? The center is at capacity and cannot accept anymore furry friends.

Contrena Pearson, Interim Director for Animal Control, says the pandemic landed a lot of animals in shelters.

Pearson says the reasons range from people just not reclaiming their animals to families not being able to afford their pets anymore. Rescue groups usually are able to lend a helping hand with this issue - but now those same saviors have the same problem, according to Pearson.

“Please... if you can come adopt or you can contact one of our rescues to be a foster to try to alleviate the space issues that we have here,” said Pearson. “We are in need of adopters, adopters, adopters. We have a lot of babies back there and we have 40 that’s filled up and we do need the space.”

Pearson adds, although the shelter does perform euthanizations on the animals when necessary, they try not to get to that point and work with rescue groups to avoid that outcome.

Anyone interested in more information about a pet can click HERE.

