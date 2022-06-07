Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man charged in LA hospital stabbing of doctor, nurses

A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical Center is transported into a waiting ambulance after being extracted from the hospital in Encino, Calif., late Friday, June 3, 2022.((AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with attempted murder after they say he stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward last week.

Authorities say 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani remained inside a storage room at the Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley for hours on Friday before police arrested him.

His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday. He is being held on $3 million bail on three counts of attempted murder with allegations of causing great bodily injury.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. There was no evidence that he knew the victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting at gas station, according to Columbus police.
Teen dead after Columbus gas station shooting
Body recovered after May mobile home fire in Phenix City
Columbus police are investigating another Sunday shooting incident involving a child.
CPD: Child wounded in apartment complex shooting
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
MCSD announces the death of Al Pellegrino
Hundreds say goodbye to late Shaw High School football coach

Latest News

Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Actor, Uvalde native McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
David Cruz continues walk of faith journey through Smiths Station
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
UPDATE: Housing market in Columbus post-pandemic